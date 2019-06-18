Franklin, ESCC announce co-location in Troy

COLUMBUS — On Wednesday, June 12, Franklin University and Edison State Community College hosted a signing event on Franklin’s main campus in downtown Columbus, officially launching a new co-location agreement between the two institutions.

Wednesday’s announcement expands the relationship between the two institutions, which have held a transfer articulation agreement since 1998.

Through the new co-location agreement, students will have the opportunity to pursue a health care degree beginning at Edison State for the first three years, and finish their fourth year by taking Franklin’s courses onsite at Edison State’s Troy location or through Franklin’s online offerings.

During the ceremony Dr. David Decker, president of Franklin University and Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College thanked the team of staff and board members who helped bring the new agreement to fruition.

“This expansion of our relationship with Edison State Community College is another example of our efforts to remove barriers to higher education, with our respected partner,” Dr. Decker said. “Franklin University is proud to partner with more than 230 community and technical colleges across the country to provide pathways that help thousands of students earn their associate and bachelor’s degrees without leaving their hometown communities.”

Dr. Doreen Larson shared, “This cooperative agreement between Edison State and Franklin University works to the benefit of students by providing high quality, convenient options and maximizes the resources of both institutions. I am grateful for the hard work of the academic leaders from both Edison State and Franklin.”

Classes will begin on Aug. 26. For information on August classes, visit www.franklin.edu/info/cca-edison.

To learn more about Edison State’s five complete health care focused programs, visit: https://bit.ly/2wRcVLE

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in August at Edison State.