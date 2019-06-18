Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

WARRANT ARREST: Officer responded to Montgomery County Jail on June 14 to pick up a male who was wanted for theft out of Miami County. Lennon M. Morrow, 21, of Minster, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Officer met with Sidney Police Department on June 14 and took a female subject into custody who was wanted for theft in reference to an incident that occurred in Piqua’s jurisdiction. Female was transported to the Miami County Jail. Connie S. Mendiola, 56, of Sidney, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

ACCIDENT: A minor traffic crash was reported at 9 a.m. on June 14 on Golden Eagle Court in which parties exchanged information and agreed to handle it themselves, requesting no crash report. They signed a traffic crash waiver.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 14 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street. A citation was issued for a right-of-way at a stop sign violation.

A vehicle struck a mailbox at 8:20 p.m. on June 14 on the 1300 block of Park Avenue. A driver was cited.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:50 a.m. on June 15 in the area of Ash and Spring streets. Both drivers claimed to have green light. No witnesses of the accident were present. No citation was issued due to not enough evidence to support either claim.

THEFT: A female subject was reportedly caught taking meat from Ulbrich’s Market at 4:50 p.m. on June 14. She was charged and trespassed. Brittany M. Tucker, 22, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle sometime between June 14-15 on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue.

BURGLARY: A caller advised a residence had been broken into and several items had been stolen sometime between June 14-15 on the 1000 block of South Street. Investigation is continuing. Joann M. Toledo, 26, of Piqua, and James E. Young, 37, of Piqua, were charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

There was a report of an unattached garage broken into at 10 a.m. on June 14 on the 400 block of Franklin Street. No signs of forced entry. Tools and a bicycle were reported missing. There are no suspects at this time.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a possible intoxicated male subject acting disruptive at approximately 4:20 p.m. on June 14 at the Murphy USA gas station on Ash Street. The male subject stated he had taken his prescription medication, but he was not being disruptive when officers arrived. The male subject got transportation home, and his vehicle was left in a parking spot.

There was a report of a neighbor dispute at 4:40 p.m. on June 14 on the 600 block of West North Street. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

Officer dispatched to the report of a disorderly conduct complaint at 7 p.m. on June 14 on the 600 block of West Greene Street. Officer warned a male for trespassing.

Officer dispatched to the report of a trespassing complaint at 8 p.m. on June 14 at Ulbrich’s Market. A male was warned for trespassing at the business.

There was a report of a large group of people fighting at approximately 12:15 a.m. on June 15 on the 300 block of Young Street. Upon arrival, an officer was advised one teenager had ridden by on a bicycle yelling, which caused some commotion. He was not located. There was later a report of several subjects yelling in the middle of the street on the 300 block of Young Street at 12:50 a.m. The subjects were separated and warned for trespassing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A victim reported her vehicle being stolen from the parking lot at the mall at 4:50 p.m. on June 14.

A caller advised his vehicle and several other items were stolen from near Piqua’s Finest Auto Sales on North County Road 25-A sometime between 3 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on June 14. The investigation is pending.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a male subject overdosing on heroin at approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 14 on Harrison Street. Once on scene, drug paraphernalia was collected, and the subject was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

SEX OFFENSE: A complainant reported a known subject took photos of her in the shower on June 15.

ASSAULT: Officers responded on the report of subjects fighting inside Ulbrich’s Market at approximately 4:20 p.m. on June 16. A male subject was arrested. Joshua L. Moore, 40, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, first-degree misdemeanor assault, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.