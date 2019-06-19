Traveling Smiles comes to county

PIQUA — The Piqua Compassion Network is hosting Traveling Smiles, an oral health program with the Miami County Dental Clinic, for the second year in a row this month with plans to go to locations in West Milton, Tipp City, and Troy the rest of the summer.

During the school year, Traveling Smiles assists children will little to no dental insurance, setting up temporary clinics in Miami County schools to provide those children with dental exams, cleanings, basic fillings, and more.

During the summer, those services are opened up to all Miami County residents, including both children and adults, at no cost to the patients.

“This is the time of year that they take adults,” Piqua Compassion Network Executive Director Rebecca Sousek. “To be able to provide that is absolutely wonderful.”

Traveling Smiles can help adults who no insurance or who are under-insured, including those at transitional ages where they do not have dental insurance or cannot afford dental care, as well as elderly adults who also may not be able to afford dental care.

“We see approximately 600 to 650 kids and grown-ups a year,” Traveling Smiles Coordinator Becky John said. John said that while some of their services are limited to exams, X-rays, basic fillings, and cleanings, they can also provided referrals for more serious issues, including referrals to the Miami County Dental Clinic, which bills patients based on a sliding scale.

“This is for people who don’t have a regular dentist,” Sousek said. They noted that they do not want to take customers from other dentists nor interfere with any ongoing treatment.

John said that they also provide education, which Sousek noted goes along with their education with their clients.

Proper dental care can also improve the self-esteem of patients as John talked about seeing patients smile — looking and feeling healthy — after they are able to help with dental issues.

“Poor dental care will really take a toll on your whole body,” John said.

Traveling Smiles will be at the Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., from now until July 5. Call (937) 778-8856 to set up an appointment.

Traveling Smiles will then be in West Milton between July 9-19. Call (937) 638-0008 to set up an appointment.

Between July 23 and Aug. 2, Traveling Smiles will be at Tipp Monroe Community Services. Call (937) 667-8631 to set up an appointment.

They will also be at Troy Rec between July 30 and Aug. 9. Call (937) 308-1753 to set up an appointment.

Traveling Smiles will also be at Garden Manor in Troy between Aug. 13-23. Call (937) 638-0008 to set up an appointment.

The Miami County Dental Clinic is always accepting new patients. For more information surrounding the clinic or to inquire where you can sign up to take part in the Traveling Smiles Program, visit www.miamicountydental.org or call (937) 339-8656.

Services open to all local residents

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.