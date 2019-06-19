FEMA to assist tornado victims

MIAMI VALLEY — Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio has received federal assistance for residents of 10 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides.

DeWine’s news release said President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday to help individuals and businesses after 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties. The tornadoes touched down during severe storms on May 27 through May 29.

“The declaration was accepted,” Miami County Emergency Management Agency Director Kenneth Artz said. “They come in for individual assistance.”

A preliminary damage assessment the first week of June by federal and state agencies identified 942 homes and buildings either destroyed or significantly damaged. The assessment found 837 other homes and buildings received minor damage or were slightly affected.

FEMA representatives visited Miami County to survey local damage in Union Township and near West Milton earlier this month. According to Artz, Miami County EMA’s findings for the number of residential structures impacted in four assessment categories included:

• Destroyed: 15

• Major damage: 27

• Minor damage: 57

• Affected: 44

If someone has damage from the May 27-29 disaster that is not covered by insurance, apply for federal assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362 (including 711 or video relay) or, for a text telephone (TTY), call (800) 462-7585.

Assistance may include grants for temporary housing, personal property losses, and home repairs, as well as grants for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses, according to a press release from the Ohio EMA. In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration may provided low-interest disaster loans to assist the recovery of eligible business owners, homeowners, and renters.

Applicants should have the following information ready when applying for assistance: social security number, daytime telephone number, current mailing address as well as the mailing address and zip code for the damaged property, and insurance information for the property if applicable.

If affected residents have not already, they are encouraged to contact their insurance companies to file an insurance claim. FEMA does not duplicate payments, but residents with insurance may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled if they have eligible uninsured or under-insured losses.

If disaster-related damage is insured, FEMA may not send a home inspector right away. Affected residents will need to submit insurance documentation to show insurance coverage does not meet disaster-related needs. If affected residents have uninsured home damage, an inspector will contact them to schedule an appointment to visit their property.

Local affected residents can apply for federal assistance

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.