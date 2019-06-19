UVMC 5K proceeds provide support

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) recently donated proceeds from the inaugural UVMC 5K Run/Walk to Fight Hunger to local food pantries and soup kitchens.

The event raised net proceeds of more than $6,450, which was split evenly between Bethany Center Food Pantry/Soup Kitchen, Piqua; Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, Tipp City; New Path Outreach, Miami County; and St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen/Hobart Community Kitchen, Troy.

“We are so pleased to be able to support these organizations and the wonderful work they do to help people in need in our communities,” said Dr. Mark Casdorph, event chair.

“We know that hunger and health are very closely connected and that people who lack access to sufficient nutritious food are disproportionately susceptible to chronic diseases and many adverse effects on overall health,” Dr. Casdorph added. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s willingness to support our event to help raise awareness as well as fight hunger in our communities.”

The race, held in May, was attended by approximately 300 people who took part in the 5K, a fun run, and a wellness fair on the hospital campus.

Winner of the 5K run was Aaron Bauer with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds. Other top winners included: Dr. Rebecca Hayworth (21:46), overall female and fastest physician; Craig Hoying (21:24), fastest pushing a stroller; John Springer (59:47), oldest completing the race; and Lower Level Dungeon Dwellers, largest team.

Winning males by age category included: Adam Doviak, 14 and under; Bryce Laughman, 15-19; Justin Perkins, 20-29; Craig Hoying, 30-39; Jason Pleiman, 40-49; Barry Martens, 50-59; and Mark Trick, 60 and up.

Winning females by age category included: Ashley Kyle, 14 and under: Micah Tracy, 15-19; Tawney Hefner, 20-29; Lyndsay Lair, 30-39; Michelle Kyle, 40-49; Cheryl Chaney, 50-59; and Susan Hemmelgarn, 60 and up.

Provided photo Pictured, from left, are Dr. Mark Casdorph, event chair; Tim Snider, UVMC chief operations/finance officer; Cathy Larger, Bethany Center; Dick Steineman, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen/Hobart Community Kitchen; Jim Sommers, Needy Basket of Southern Miami County; Bill Lutz, New Path Outreach; and Trish Wackler, UVMC chief nursing officer. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_UVMC-5K-check-presentation-to-food-pantries.jpg Provided photo Pictured, from left, are Dr. Mark Casdorph, event chair; Tim Snider, UVMC chief operations/finance officer; Cathy Larger, Bethany Center; Dick Steineman, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen/Hobart Community Kitchen; Jim Sommers, Needy Basket of Southern Miami County; Bill Lutz, New Path Outreach; and Trish Wackler, UVMC chief nursing officer.