Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• NATURE QUEST: Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District at the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Department from 11 a.m. to noon.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• STORYTIME: Children’s Storytime on Thursdays at the Piqua Public Library from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Dept. One storytime program for all ages. Registration is required for program. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• NA: The Piqua Public Library holds Nar-Anon on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in a Study Room. Support, coping skills for families/friends of addicts. 12-step anonymous group. No fees.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• WRITERS CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds Writer’s Club on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Meet others who enjoy creative writing. No need to sign up in advance.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Piqua Public Library will hold Thursday Book Discussion from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room. This is held every third Thursday of the month. June’s book is The Life She Was Given by Ellen Marie Wiseman.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe, chips and a pickle will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $4.

• PUPPETEER: Bring the children to the Milton-Union Public Library from 1:30-2:30 p.m. as local puppeteer, singer, and artist Chris Rowling sings educational songs with audience participation. Prizes will be awarded. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have blood pressure checks at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and Senior Solutions with Olive.

• CRAZY ART: Join staff at the Pleasant Hill Library at 2 p.m. for Crazy Art. Motivate your imagination and self-expression through crazy and fun art this summer. Staff provides the supplies and you make something out of this world. Dress for a mess. For all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ALE TASTING: Many American craft beer styles are based on British originals, but authentic British beers can be tough to come by. Join staff as beer journalist and Certified Cicerone David Nilson talks about the history of British Ales at 6:30 p.m. Beer tasting will be included, all attendees should be of legal drinking age. This program is free, registration is required. Registration is available online, at the library, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SUMMER SOLSTICE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. and enjoy homemade refreshments featuring local ingredients while you take in a new art exhibit, Doug McLarty’s distinctive nature based photography. His nature photos are created using a modified digital scanning process — scanography — embracing the limited depth-of-field of a flatbed scanner and allowing for a very high level of detail. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats and welcome Hope Taft to the BNC stage. As First Lady of Ohio from 1999-2007, Hope transformed the Governor’s Residence into a Living Museum to preserve the property’s rich heritage, creating a showcase of artistic, industrial, political, geological and horticultural histories of Ohio. Admission for this seasonal celebration is 5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds will support the development of a Pollinator Garden, a haven of native plants created for our native insects.

• VOLUNTEER MEETING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library volunteers will meet at 1 p.m. in the alcove on the top floor. Participants will be working on genealogy and historical books at that time. They will also have an overview of upcoming plans. Light refreshments will be served.

Friday

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• SIT SEW: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit N’ Sew on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and project, share ideas while working.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Cupid’s Archery Range” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Participants can take a lesson from cupid and learn archery. Afterwards, enjoy a taste of the wild side with a selection of local foraged finds and wild game. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5/couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BRUNCH BUDDIES: Children in grades K-6 are invited to enjoy lunch at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each child should bring their own lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mrs. Heisey will provide drinks and desserts. Children will complete a craft, sample astronaut food and win prizes. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m. A garage sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak at 6 p.m.

• SALISBURY STEAK: Enjoy a salisbury steak dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner includes mashed potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m. and test your knowledge.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• MUTT STRUT: A Mutt Strut 5K run/walk, followed by a raise the “woof” party, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith Park, New Carlisle. Funds raised will help the Pawsitive Warriors Rescue of New Carlisle. For more information on this event, contact Missy Lee at warriorpride@peoplepc.com.

• PRESCHOOLERS: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Zoo in the Sky” program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Come to a good old-fashioned campfire under the stars complete with s’mores and songs, a night of music. Special guests the Stillwater Stargazers will be on hand with their telescopes. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City Seniors will have a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BINGO: Music bingo begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Saturday-Sunday

• SKIRMISH: The 110th OVI Skirmish will be at the VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, Competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hamburgers are available on the range 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saurday. Come see Civil War re-enactment.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• NATIVE PLANT SALE: Brukner Nature Center will partner with Native Ohio Plants from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a local native plant nursery, run by BNC volunteers Claire and Ron Corbett. They will not only have a variety of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers for sale, but can also provide valuable advice and encouragement for your native plant gardens. And if you enjoy gardening with native plants consider joining the center’s Wild Gardens Club, a group of like-minded folks passionate about our native flora.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE: Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “All Things that Fly” from 1-4 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this fun day of activities centered on things that fly. They will learn about traveling seeds and boomerangs and make their very own flying objects. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Remember to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order for $7. Children 10 and under will eat for $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• GAME NIGHT: The Piqua Public Library’s Game Night from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Join them for an evening of board games, card games and more.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Bridge will begin at 12:30 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• WILD JOURNEYS: Come on an armchair adventure at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center and discover the unique flora and fauna on this amazing planet. Come enjoy a guided horse pack trip into Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness, 1.5 million acres of protected lands with no roads bisecting it. BNC volunteers Lenny and Donna Wirz will share their seven-day adventure into the most completely preserved mountainous ecosystem in the lower 48 states. This program is free for BNC members; non-member admission is $5 per person and includes refreshments (cash or check).

• TOUCH-A-TRUCK: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 9 -11 a.m. for Touch-A-Truck. Stop by the library parking lot to explore and touch vehicles used in our community. Kids will receive a fire helmet or construction hat while supplies last. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required.

• BURGER: Choose between a burger or a brat for at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• BOE MEETING: THe Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offeredfrom 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• SCIENCE TELLERS: Science Tellers will be joining Bradford Public Library staff to bring “science to life” with their play, “Aliens: Escape from Earth!” This wild show will include experiments, lots of laughs and plenty of audience participation. This free event is for all ages. Show starts at 3:30 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

• BOOK CLUB: The Summer Book Club for children ages 3-6 will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will read together with visual props and activities. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy, for an outdoor movie night under the stars featuring “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), rated PG and 130 minutes long. Bring your family, a blanket, and snacks and drinks. Additional parking available at the library or Hobart Arena. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Wednesday

• CHICKEN OR PORK CHOP: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• SIT STITCH: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project and share conversation while working.

• BROWN BAG BOOKS: The Piqua Public Library will hold Brown Bag Books from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. This is held every fourth Wednesday of the month. June’s book is The Quintland Sisters: A Novel by Shelley Wood.

• INTERNET 101: The Piqua Public Library will teach the computer and internet basics from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the second floor computer area. Register by calling (937) 440-3465 and ask for Barb or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• ACTIVITY DAY: Students in grades 2-5 will be have an activity day from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Crafting a solar system mobile and games about the planets are on the list of fun activities for the afternoon. Sign-ups are required for this event.

• KIWANIS: Mike Ullery, photographer for Miami Valley Today newspaper, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club. 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Gardens in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will learn about the garden at Lost Creek. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 3, 10, 17 and 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• COMPUTER CLASS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for a beginning computer class at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 8 a.m. Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus, of Ohio Means Jobs will be teaching computer basics in two sessions. Topics will include powering up, creating & navigating e-mail, internet searches, job searching & applications, and social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. For adults only. Bring your questions! Registration is required and will begin June 5 online or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili at 6 p.m.

• MCPD Storybook Trail: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, June 25, 1:30 p.m. at Brukner Park, located behind the library to enjoy the Miami County Park District sharing a story and activities about pollinators and pollination. A different storybook walk is featured at each program date. For ages Pre-K & up. No registration is required. For more information call 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street, Troy.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with all the toppings and chips for $3. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starts serving at 6 p.m.

• TRUSTEES TO MEET: The Newton Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the Newton School board room to seek residents interest in enacting a township noise ordinance regulating noice within the unincorporated territory of the township. Newton Township residents are encouraged to attend.

June 27

• EUCHRE: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will have a picnic at the Hartzell Ostrich Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• INTERSTELLAR TSHIRT DAY: Join the Pleasant Hill Library on Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. for their annual Interstellar T-shirt Day. Bring a clean white or light shirt. They provide all the materials to make a tie-dyed work of art and you have all the fun! Please “dress for a mess!” For all ages. No registration required. Call the library at 937-676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 North Main Street, Pleasant Hill, OH.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• NATURE QUEST: Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District at the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Dept. from 11 a.m. to noon.

• TRAVEL TIPS: Join John at the Piqua Public Library as he shares library travel resources, tips and tricks for his talk “Travel Talk: Tips + Tricks” from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• STORYTIME: Children’s Storytime on Thursdays at the Piqua Public Library from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Dept. One storytime program for all ages. Registration is required for program. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• NA: The Piqua Public Library holds Nar-Anon on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in a Study Room. Support, coping skills for families/friends of addicts. 12-step anonymous group. No fees.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• WRITERS CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds Writer’s Club on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Meet others who enjoy creative writing. No need to sign up in advance.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in, board meeting and presentation by the Tipp Foundation.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• FLASH GORDON: Come enjoy an Out of This World Summer Movie and stay cool at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. They will be showing the science fiction classic and campy, off-beat, action-packed Flash Gordon (1980) rated PG at 6 p.m. Popcorn will be available for snacking or bring your own drinks or treats. Children welcome if accompanied by an adult. No registration is required. Call the library at (937) 339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and try your best at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m., also $5.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Main St., Tipp City. Enter through the parking lot doors off Walnut Street.