Troy’s water quality report now available

TROY — The annual Water Quality Report for the city of Troy Public Water System for the period Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018 is now available directly from the city of Troy’s website, troyohio.gov, at the following web link: http://www.troyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/825/Water-Consumer-Confidence-Report or at https://tinyurl.com/yccm7338.

The report is also available on the city of Troy Facebook page and via Twitter. The Facebook link is http://www.facebook.com/CityofTroyOhio. The report can be viewed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/troyohiousa.

Notification of this web link will be displayed on the Community Message Board section of water bills to mailed June 14 and June 28.

If you do not have internet access and wish to have a copy mailed to you, call the Water Treatment Plant at (937) 339-4826 to receive a copy.

Copies of the report are also available at the Utility and Personnel offices in the City Building, the Miami County Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library, and the Troy Water Plant.

If you have questions regarding this report , or are interested in scheduling a tour of the Water Treatment Plant for your organization, contact Jeff Monce, water plant superintendent, or Ralph Walters, assistant water plant superintendent, by calling the Water Plant at 339-4826 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.