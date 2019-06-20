Tipp writer to release book

TIPP CITY — Tipp City writer Susan Leigh Furlong details history through the relatable narrative of romance.

Set to release from Wild Rose Press on June 24, “Steadfast Will I Be,” tells the story of a fight for love as vicious gangs of thieves and reivers roam the countryside during the tumultuous reign of King James V in 16th century Scotland. Robin, the hero, will not let them take his home, his family or the woman he loves. When he and Suannoch pledged their love, they split a silver shilling, and Suannoch will carry her half for as long as she lives.

Furlong, a teacher in Tipp City Public School district for 30 years, states, “I want my readers to take away a sense of that historical period and the strength and courage it takes, then and now, to overcome adversity. I want them to be engulfed with the joy and comfort found in a love that is steadfast and constant. My hope is that these things will carry with them into other things they do in their lives.”

This is Furlong’s first fiction novel. She has previously published two non-fiction works through Arcadia Publishing, “Tippecanoe to Tipp City — the First 100 Years,” and “Legendary Locals of Tipp City.” She also co-wrote “Twelve Seats at the Table” with fellow Tipp City writer Marilee Lake. This full-length play, published by Eldridge Publishing, depicts the disciples at the Last Supper. It has been produced on more than 100 stages across the country.

“Steadfast Will I Be,” will be available online as an e-book and a paperback at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Google, and ibooks. For more information about Furlong and her books, check out her website at SusanLFurlong.com

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Furlong-copy.jpg