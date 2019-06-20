Posted on by

Safety Town comes to Milton

Youngsters concentrate on their driving as they negotiate the Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s Safety Town on Big Wheels at Milton-Union School on Thursday. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office supervises young “motorists” as they drive through Safety Town at Milton-Union School on Thursday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

