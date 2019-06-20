Commissioners set hearings on sales tax

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners set two public hearings for July to discuss the renewal and reenactment of an additional one-fourth of 1 percent sales tax.

The first hearing will be held at 1:45 p.m. July 11 and the second hearing will be held at 9:15 a.m. on July 16, both to take place in the Miami County Commissioners’ Hearing Room on the first floor of the Miami County Safety Building, located at 201 W. Main Street in Troy.

Commissioners’ Clerk Leigh Williams said during the meeting on Thursday that the additional 0.25 percent sales tax was first implemented in 2009 and later renewed in 2014. This will be the second renewal of the additional sales tax.

In other business, the commissioners acknowledged the receipt of the Community Corrections Act application for a Pre-Sentence Investigation grant in the amount of $72,000 for Miami County Common Pleas Court. They also signed a grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Following that, the commissioners authorized the third release of financial guaranty in the amount of $84,0999 from the Merrimont Hills subdivision. According to Williams, this is a partial reduction of the standby letter of credit and does not constitute final acceptance of the constructed facilities or cancellation of the letter of credit. There is $29,060 in the letter of credit for the completion of the guaranteed improvements.

The commissioners then accepted a proposal from Roberston Research Institute in regard to the Protecting the Protectors Program. Miami County Communication Center’s telecommunicators and supervisors, along with other county public safety first responders, will undergo training through this program. Williams said this program “will foster health and wellbeing education to every officer and give them the tools necessary to be more productive employees, enhance job satisfaction and help with employee retention.” The cost is not to exceed $22,000 over a three-year period. Participating agencies will be billed $500 per participant.

The commissioners then authorized technology purchases for the Miami County Communication Center. The purchase of two Veeam Backup Essentials Enterprise Plus 2 for VMware licenses and five years standard support will be from SHI, Somerset, New Jersey, at a cost not to exceed $4,784.

Hearing on renewal, reenactment of additional sales tax

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.