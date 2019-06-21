Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Victim stated her lawn statue was damaged overnight between June 16-17 on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

THEFT: Complainant advised someone stole several tires and rims off of three new vehicles on June 17 at Sherry Chrysler Dodge Jeep on North County Road 25-A.

Two televisions were reported stolen from Walmart at 5:30 p.m. on June 17.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Police responded to provide a welfare check on a child reportedly hanging out a second story window on June 17 at 1 p.m. The location was redacted. The child was found back inside the home and unharmed. Parents were counseled.

RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY: Police were dispatched to the 8800 block of North County Road 25-A for an assist agency complaint at 1:50 p.m. on June 17. The complainant advised he located a stolen rental vehicle from another state. Vehicle was located and released back to the rental company.

Stolen golf clubs were located at 1:30 p.m. on June 18 on the 600 block of North Wayne Street. The investigation is pending.

MENACING: Police were dispatched to Evenflo on Commerce Drive on the report of a private property accident at 5:40 p.m. on June 17. It was discovered that the subjects were involved in a road rage incident. Two of the subjects were warned for menacing by stalking.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject possibly fighting with a female subject at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 17 on the 400 block of South Downing Street. It was also advised the male subject allegedly attempted to run over two juveniles with his truck. The male was located and warned for disorderly conduct.

SEX OFFENSE: Police responded to a call referencing a sex offense involving a juvenile at 8 p.m. on June 17. The location was redacted. Steven T. Curl, 20, address redacted, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Guy M. Calvert, 26, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor drug possession on June 18.

Patricia A. Slagle, 34, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft on June 18.

Richard J. Walker, Jr., 28, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor possession criminal tools on June 18.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported at 9:30 a.m. on June 18 in the area of Roosevelt and Clark avenues.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash was reported at 10 a.m. on June 18 in the area of Park Avenue and Sunset Drive. A driver was cited for a stop sign violation.

A driver struck a parked vehicle, causing minimal damage to both vehicles, at 10:20 a.m. on June 18 on the 900 block of Boone Street. Parties agreed to sign a crash report waiver. They exchanged insurance information.

BURGLARY: Victim stated someone broke into his house and took power tools at 10:20 a.m. on June 18 on the 500 block of West North Street.

TRESPASSING: On June 18, a property owner reported unknown subjects have been squatting in a vacant residence on the 600 block of Young Street. Multiple items belonging to other people were recovered, and they were contacted.

VANDALISM: A property owner reported a former tenant damaged a residence prior to moving out at approximately 12:50 p.m. on June 18 on the 600 block of North College Street. Misty L. Dietrich, 40, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony vandalism in connection with this incident.