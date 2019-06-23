Acknowledging his fans

National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinee and Living Legend, Sean Tucker makes a pass in front of the crowd at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday. This was Tucker’s final solo performance in Dayton flying his Oracle Challenger III. Following this season, he will fly the Challenger to Washington, D.C. where it will be placed on permanent display in the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum, joining other famous aircraft such as the Spirit of St. Louis and the Bell X-1, as one of the most famous aircraft in history. On the front of Tucker’s Challenger III is a Hartzell Propeller. Tucker will continue to perform with his new wingman, Jessy Panzer, at airshows around the country.

©2019 Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

