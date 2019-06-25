PHS students receive scholarships

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library provide a $1,500 scholarship to the first-place winner, and a scholarship in the amount of $500 for the runner-up. This scholarship is open to any Piqua resident, regardless of age, who will be attending a college, university, trade/vocational or nursing/health schooling after high school.

Each applicant is required to write a short essay on the theme of “The Book I Will Never Forget” and tell how that book impacted your life in a meaningful way.

The first place winner, Kelsey Bachman, wrote about the biography of female golfer, Babe Didrickson Zaharias, entitled “Wonder Girl.” Noting her determination to succeed in a time when women in sports were often not recognized for their achievements. Bachman stated in her essay that the message she learned was to take pride in one’s accomplishments. She will attend Otterbein University in the fall where she will join the golf team and major in pre-med.

Brienna Werling, the second place winner, chose “The Old Man and the Sea” as the book she will never forget. Werling stated that, “Hemingway struck a chord in my heart with this book by writing a character that so closely mirrored my grandfather.”

Werling identified the determination of the Old Man as similar to her grandfather, a Navy man, who passed away in 2013.

She will attend Ohio State University to pursue a degree in biology in pre-veterinary science.