Area briefs

Theme announced for concert

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts Inc. has announced the theme for the Troy Mayors’ Concert this summer. “Pops Extravaganza,” will be performed on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Sunday, Aug. 18 by the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus. This year marks the 27th anniversary of the event that features the Troy mayor as guest conductor for “His Honor March.”

This 7 p.m. summer event is being presented through the generosity of The Troy Foundation, the Paul G. Duke Foundation and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation with additional support from other businesses and individuals, allowing organizers to offer the concert free of charge to the public.

Since 1993, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. has been bringing the annual event to Troy. Founded by Bruce and Harriet George, joined by Frank Bazler, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. was established as a 501 (c) 3 organization governed by a board of trustees.

Veterans to be honored

UNION TOWNSHIP — A special Veterans Day program honoring all Union Township veterans and their families will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Hoffman United Methodist Church. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. Organizers are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served as quickly as possible. It seems a bit early, but it will take a while to coordinate all the information.

Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383, Attention: Nancy Studebaker. Pictures will be returned.

Antiques events set

TROY — Timeless Treasures, an event to sell antiques, primitives, vintage, handmade creations and petroliana will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Oct. 12 and Nov. 16 at the Miami County Fairgrounds Duke Lundgard Building, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Contact Abby Cooper-Moore at (765) 277-9190 or cooper790514@yahoo.com. Vendor spots will be available indoor and outdoor.