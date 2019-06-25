Chefs in training

Margaret Adams, 9, Layton Rush, 10, and Evelyn Adams, 11, all of Bethel Township, read their recipe book as they work on making tortillas on Mexican food day at Miami County Jr. Chef Camp at the Elizabeth Township Community Center on Tuesday. There are 94 campers taking part in this year’s camp. During the three day event, campers will learn to prepare and sample foods from Mexico, Italy, and Japan.

Jack Everage, 12, of West Milton, Dean DeMoss, 12, of Troy, and Ava Daniel, 10, of Sidney, go over the ingredients to make a Mexican dish on Tuesday at Miami County Jr. Chef Camp at the Elizabeth Township Activity Center.

