Disaster recovery center to open

Staff Report

WEST MILTON — A presidential disaster declaration for individual assistance was announced on June 18 for Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry and Pickaway counties after the May 27-29 tornadoes, storms and flooding, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), The Small Business Administration and local agencies from Miami County will open a temporary Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to assist individuals and businesses impacted by the storm.

If you have damage from the May 27-29 disaster not covered by insurance, you should begin the process by applying for federal assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay); TTY (800) 462-7585.

In Miami County, the Disaster Resource Center will be located at Milton-Union High School, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton. The dates and times of the Disaster Resource Center will be:

• Friday, June 28 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 29 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday June 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Monday, July 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors should park on the south side of the building and go into the double doors marked M25. Agencies will be in the cafeteria.

In the DRC, program representatives from FEMA and other state and local agencies will be able to answer questions of disaster survivors that have completed the application process. Program representatives can answer questions about the various forms of assistance, explain what happens next in the process, make copies of documents that may be needed for the various programs and offer recovery information, such as how to incorporate mitigation actions while repairing or rebuilding. The DRC will provide an opportunity for disaster survivors to meet face to face with program specialists to receive specific information pertaining to their individual needs and recovery issues. The following key facts were provided by FEMA about the individual assistance program and the application process:

• If you have damage from the May 27-29 disaster not covered by insurance, apply for federal assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay); TTY 800-462-7585.

• Assistance may include grants for temporary housing, personal property losses and home repairs, as well as grants for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses. In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration may provide low-interest disaster loans to assist the recovery of eligible business owners, homeowners & renters.

• When applying, have the following information ready: social security number, daytime telephone number, current mailing address as well as the mailing address and zip code for the damaged property and insurance information for the property.

• If you haven’t already, contact your insurance company to file an insurance claim. FEMA does not duplicate insurance payments. However, you may still receive help after your insurance claim has been settled if you have eligible uninsured or under-insured losses.

• If disaster-related damage is insured, FEMA may not send a home inspector right away. You’ll need to submit insurance documentation to show your coverage doesn’t meet your disaster-related needs. If you have uninsured home damage, an inspector will contact you to schedule an appointment to visit your property. For more information about the inspection process, click here.

• To learn more about federal assistance available in Ohio after the May tornadoes, storms and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4447.

In addition to FEMA and local agencies, the Small Business Administration (SBA) will have representatives at the Disaster Recovery Center. SBA representatives can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/