Concord Twp. modifies parking law

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees modified their parking regulation resolution to limit parking of commercial vehicles of less than 1 ton to 72 hours on Concord Township streets.

The resolution became effective on Wednesday and supersedes previous legislative action.

The township began regulating parking on its streets in August 2013. The resolutions makes exceptions for emergency vehicles. In a past meeting, a resident stated he drives a commercial HVAC van provided by his employer and would rather park it on the street than in his drive for easier access, but neighbors have complained.

The resolution now states: “No person or entity being the owner of or in control of a commercial nor non-commercial vehicle including, but not limited to, a van, sport utility vehicle (SUV), automobile, truck of less than 1 ton, semi-tractor, trailer, travel trailer, house trailer, recreational vehicle, camper, truck camper, boat, boat trailer, or mobile home shall allow or permit such vehicle to remain parked in place on a township street or road for more than 72 consecutive hours. Any vehicle so parked for more than 72 hours shall be deemed to have been abandoned and the Miami County Sheriff is hereby authorized to provide for the removal of the vehicle from such residential street or road.”

Anyone who violates the resolution is subject to a misdemeanor and possible fine.

Trustees approved a purchase order to the Miami County Engineer’s Office for $138,345. The payment is for the paving and milling of 0.93 miles of Seneca Drive and Laurel Creek Drive.

Trustees reported township workers assisted Union Township trustee officials with debris clean-up last week. The township supplied two dump trucks and employees to haul brush and debris to the county transfer station.

The township also assisted residents impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes in Concord Township. According to approved minutes, employees cleared brush and trees in the Merrimont neighborhood, making 99 trips to Chaney’s or the city of Troy’s Dye Mill Road facility in five days.

Trustees were supposed to attend a FEMA meeting in West Milton, but it was canceled. The next Concord Township board of trustees meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Horizon Court West.

