Verhoff named assistant superintendent at Tipp

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools has announced the hiring of its next assistant superintendent. The board of education approved Steve Verhoff, current Tippecanoe High School principal, for the position effective Aug. 1.

Verhoff said he is honored to have this opportunity.

“There was a strong candidate pool, and to be selected to fill the job is extremely humbling,” he said.

He brings 13 years of experience in public education to his new role, including three years as principal, one year as assistant principal, and seven years as a social studies teacher all at THS. He spent two years in administration with the Vandalia-Butler School District.

Under his leadership, the high school expanded Advanced Placement (AP) opportunities for students, which led to being named to the 9th Annual AP Honor Roll. He also identified programming and curriculum that promotes college and career readiness that helped THS earn College Success Awards from GreatSchools.org in 2018 and 2019. He built community partnerships to provide schools with additional resources and led social/emotional initiatives such as the Advisory Program, Freshman Transition Program, and Peer Suicide Prevention Program.

Verhoff said he is proudest of providing students with opportunity.

“If you look at the things we have accomplished at the high school, whether it is the partnership we formed with the University of Cincinnati and Sinclair in Information Technology, increased AP courses, or development of the Algebra I Block for students who have traditionally struggled with math, it all relates back to providing students with opportunities,” Verhoff said. “Providing rigorous and relevant learning opportunities is something I will work on with the building principals and staff across the district to do for all students.”

Dr. Gretta Kumpf, superintendent, said Verhoff “brings strong credentials, impressive achievements, and a genuine passion for education to the position. He truly values the district’s tradition of excellence.”

Verhoff recognizes the strengths of the district and where the challenges lie.

“I am confident I can help Tipp City Schools continue to build upon those strengths and turn the challenges into positives. Over the eleven years I have worked in this district, I have developed lasting relationships. I am ready to take this next step in my career, and I want to do so in a place where my heart is,” he said.

Verhoff https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_VerhoffS.jpg Verhoff