Early morning crash injures two people

PIQUA — Two persons were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Piqua.

Piqua police were dispatched to U.S. Route 36 near the west corporation limit of the city at 8:29 a.m. on the report of a rollover crash.

Officer Brett Marrs of the Piqua Police Department said that the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled multiple times.

Both drivers were transported from the scene by Piqua Fire Department medics. Marrs said that one was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Marrs said that the crash remains under investigation.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_MVT_WebLogo-2.jpg