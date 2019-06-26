‘High School Musical’ comes to Troy

Ellie Arnold, 12, of Troy, rehearses a scene with the rest of the cast from “High School Musical” at the Barn in the Park on Wednesday. The performance is being put on as part of the city of Troy’s Recreation Department’s Musical Theater. Two performances, at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. will be offered on Thursday at the Barn in the Park in Troy Community Park. During the summer program, children learn the basics of acting, singing, dance and stage craft. Every child gets a part appropriate to their skill level and desires.

