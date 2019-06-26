MCPD Board OK’s holiday event expenses

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, Miami County Park District board of commissioners approved several contracts in relation to infrastructure for its new Holiday Lights program coming this winter.

Commissioner Dr. Robert Malarkey asked how much money the park district has invested for the event so far. Executive Director Scott Myers said approximately $187,000 has been or will be spent to prepare for the event. The district received a $75,000 grant from the Troy Foundation and a $5,000 sponsorship from the Miami County Visitors Bureau for the event. Myers said Tuesday’s agreements would be the last of the infrastructure requests. Park officials said if the district didn’t implement the permanent electrical work, generators and gas would have been needed to supply the electric to the displays each year. A per car load admission fee will be part of the event.

Marketing administrator Amanda Smith said she was working on a sponsorship package for the event to allow community contributions to be marked by special light displays.

The Holiday Lights event will be held on the grounds of the Lost Creek Reserve through the holiday season. The board approved the following agreements on Tuesday:

• An agreement with Zimmerman to install 2,000 feet of 3-inch conduit and 3,700 feet of 2-inch conduit for a total cost not to exceed $26,900.

• An agreement with Sparks Electric Service to upgrade electric service to the Lost Creek cabin to 400 amp and to install additional groundboxes for electrical services for the Holiday Light event for $42,577.

In other action, the board approved to purchase $41,966 of No. 2 treated posts and boards to replace the existing board walk at the Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary from Piqua Lumber.

The park district received three bids for its site work for the Lost Creek’s operation barn and for the future site of a restroom/classroom facility at the park. The best bid was submitted by Tom’s Construction for $288,000 for both sites.

Commissioner Doug Haines said he spoke with a resident who was injured on the bike trail and was thankful for the park district officials who helped during the accident. More signage will be placed along the trail to caution riders on possible hazards. A new ranger position has been posted.

The board adjourned into executive session. No action was taken, according to Myers.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

