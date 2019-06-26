CareFlight transports two from head-on crash

The engine from a Mini Cooper lies in the roadway, yards from the vehicle, after a crash on Co. Rd. 26-A south of Troy on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. when, according to multiple witnesses, a Mini Cooper was northbound on Co. Rd. 25-A at a high rate of speed, estimated at 80-90 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic. The Mini apparently swerved into the southbound lane in front of WACO Field, striking a southbound pickup truck head-on and narrowly missing a Jeep. Two persons were transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight. Their names and conditions are not known. Troy Fire Department and Troy Medics handled the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

