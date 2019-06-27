No injuries in “high dollar loss” industrial fire

TROY — A Wednesday evening fire caused heavy damage to an industrial building on State Route 55 at the west edge of Troy.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. The caller to Miami County 911 told dispatchers that flames were showing at the rear of the Playcare Playground Specialist building.

Fire crew responded to the scene along with Troy police. First responders on the scene reported heavy fire showing and immediately called for additional personnel.

The blaze was confined mostly to the rear portion of the structure which served as warehouse and storage area for a nearby business. In addition to the warehouse/storage area at the rear, the building also is home to Playcare as well as an automobile repair shop.

Among items reportedly stored in the destroyed portion of the structure were five automobiles and both raw material and finished products from a nearby business.

It is believed that neither Playcare or the auto repair business sustained fire damage but the extent of any damage will be determined once the fire is out and during daylight.

Both Vectren and Pioneer Electric were called to the scene to cut off service to the building.

Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons said that it is too early to determine a cause for the fire. Simmons said that it will be “a high dollar loss” blaze. No injuries were reported.

Tipp City, Pleasant Hill, and Ludlow Falls fire departments provided mutual aide. Simmons said that humid conditions called for some extra manpower to be on the scene.

State Route 55, between Barnhart Road and Nashville Road was closed to thru traffic as firefighters fought the fire.

