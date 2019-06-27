Tipp American Legion awards scholarships

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 awarded eight $500 scholarships on Tuesday, June 25. These scholarships were issued based on need, academic achievements, community involvement and leadership attributes.

Emily Burleson will be a freshman at the University of Evansville majoring in Health Services Administration. She has been interested in caring for the elderly since working at a nursing home for the last two years. She wants to earn a master’s degree in order to work as a nursing home administrator.

Kayla Mullen will be a senior at Wright State University majoring in Athletic Training. She has chosen this route so she can promote health and wellness on a personal level and make a difference in people’s lives.

Alexis Otstot will be a senior at Bowling Green State University majoring in Inclusive Early Childhood Education. She hopes to become an elementary educator because teaching is her passion. Her goal in life is to have an impact on young children and their education.

Kaleigh Otstot will be a junior at Wright State University majoring in Business and Accounting. She loves math and working with numbers. She hopes to get a good education and work in the accounting field. Her goal is to become a forensic accountant.

Victoria Jacobs will be a freshman at the University of Dayton majoring in Biology and Education. She wants to teach high school for a couple of years then pursue a master’s degree in Biology or in Educational Leadership depending on her career path at that time.

Chace Trent will be freshman at the University of Northwestern Ohio majoring in Agribusiness. He is pursuing a career in the agricultural field because he loves animals and wants to work in the great outdoors.

Jonathan Trimbach will be a graduate student at Southeastern University Ohio campus majoring in Business Management. He wants to focus on human resources. His goal is to help people have a harmonious work environment in order to achieve their objectives.

Carlie Weir will be a graduate student at Wittenberg University majoring in Educational Leadership. She wants to be a teacher who makes a difference in every child’s life. Most importantly she wants to help her students become lifelong learners.

Provided photo Scholarship recipients front row Kaleigh Otstot, Victoria Jacobs, Carlie Weir and Emily Burleson. Back Row Legion Chairman Harlan Purves, Chace Trent, Jonathan Trimbach and Post 586 Commander Bob Steggemann. Not pictured recipients are Kayla Mullen and Alexis Otstot. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Legion-Scholarship-Picture-2-2019.jpg Provided photo Scholarship recipients front row Kaleigh Otstot, Victoria Jacobs, Carlie Weir and Emily Burleson. Back Row Legion Chairman Harlan Purves, Chace Trent, Jonathan Trimbach and Post 586 Commander Bob Steggemann. Not pictured recipients are Kayla Mullen and Alexis Otstot.