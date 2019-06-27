TMCS collecting school supplies

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is now collecting school supplies for children in Tipp City and Monroe Township. Book bags and school supplies are given out at the annual Lunch On Us pizza party held on the last day of the Lunch on Us program on Aug. 16. This social services program has been offered by TMCS since 2007. Last year, TMCS gave away 96 book bags and more than 200 children received supplies.

Lunch On Us is a Social Service offered by TMCS. Lunches are served from 11:30 – 12:30 Monday through Friday at the United Methodist Church in Tipp City. For those children that cannot come into town, TMCS also has drop off locations: Meadow Drive, Comanche, Tweed Woods Park, and Windridge Apartments.

The following items are needed: pencil bags, pencil boxes, color pencils, red pens, black pens, markers, washable markers, dry erase markers, highlighters, crayons, large pink erasers, pencil sharpeners, Elmer’s glue, glue sticks, 5 inch scissors (blunt and sharp), 7 inch scissors, loose leaf paper (wide ruled and college ruled), protractors, flash drives, scientific calculators, index cards, and notebook dividers, white Out tape, disinfectant wipes, post it notes tissues, permanent markers and folders (with and without tabs inside).

Your donations are much appreciated and can be dropped off at 3 East Main Street, Tipp City, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.