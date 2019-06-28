TMCPL board hires firm for facilities plan

TROY—The Board of Troy-Miami County Public Library voted Wednesday to hire LWC Inc. to create a master facilities plan in preparation for renovation and expansion — or a new building — at the 419 W. Main St. location.

“We don’t want to rule out any options at this point,” said library director Rachelle Miller. “The master plan will allow us to narrow our focus and determine what we need in a building to serve our patrons now and in the future.”

The current building was built in 1976 with a goal of serving the community for 20 years.

The planning process will include meetings with staff, the library board, and the community and will culminate in a document that shows what is needed now and well into the future.

“We value the community’s input during the planning process because they are our users,” Miller said. “We are excited to work with LWC because they appear to value community input as well. They have done many library projects and understand how libraries function in the 21st century. We have many unknowns at this point, but one thing we do know is that our current building is inadequate to facilitate the services patrons needs. We are tired of talking about what we can’t do because of space requirements and are excited to begin talking about what we will be able to do with additional space and an overhaul of the existing building.”

LWC’s past projects have included the new Dayton Metro Library main library, an addition and renovation at the Woodbourne branch in Centerville, a renovation at Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood, and an addition at The Ohio State University’s main library.

“Our firm looks forward to collaborating with the library staff and board to develop a plan that will best serve the future needs of the community,” said Bear Monita, a partner with LWC.

The planning process is key to the success of the project, Miller said.

“We want more space for children, more space for tutors, more space for community meetings and library programs, dedicated space for children’s programs, a nice, quiet area for reading and studying, green space for programs and activities. There are so many wonderful things we could do if we just had more room,” Miller said.

She also emphasized that the print collection continues to be popular and staff doesn’t want to decrease those collections to make room for other important library services.

More than 349,000 print books were checked out in 2018 with overall checkouts were at 563,064. And, more than 13,000 new items were added to the collection last year.

“We had more than 14,000 children and parents attend programs last year. A decade ago, that number was 6,000. We are doing more and more and we just need space to get it all done,” Miller said.

Library seeks to add on to existing building