MCRTA awards scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Retired Teachers Association held their annual scholarship dinner. This year’s scholarship winners were Gabriella Clingman and Mallory Dunlevy, both graduates of Newton High School.

Dunlevy was a student-athlete participating in basketball, volleyball, and softball as well as being active in her community. She challenged herself academically by taking college prep courses at Edison State.

Gabriella Clingman graduated from Newton with her high school diploma at the same time graduating from Edison State with an associate’s of arts degree. Clingman plans to attend Kent State to study Spanish and applied linguistics.

Guest speaker was Cassie Delk, the first recipient of the Miami County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship. She spoke to the group about how the MCRTA scholarship helped her attend college.