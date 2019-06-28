Golf fundraisers to get under way

As we roll into yet another month, marking the halfway point of 2019, it is time again for two popular local golf scrambles. The first, on Saturday, July 20, the annual Christmas in July Golf Scramble fundraiser, in memory of Staci Jo Blythe, will be held at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster. All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids in our area in memory of Staci.

This fundraiser has helped over 1,000 children to date. The “Christmas in July” event provides Christmas gifts to local children, as well as children who are in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, receiving treatment at the James Cancer Hospital where Staci was also treated. The Blythe family is only able to brighten these children’s Christmases because of the Covington-area community’s generosity. Being with her family, celebrating the birth of Jesus, and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face were the highlights of Staci’s Christmas. The family asks that you please keep this event in your prayers that more children might be able to be helped this Christmas season!

The golf scramble is for four-person teams with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Scramble entries and any other donations must be received by Tuesday, July 16. Hole sponsorships are available and very much appreciated. The cost per hole is $50. Sponsorship monies, payable to Christmas in July, may be sent directly to Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Road, Bradford, OH 45308. Information about entry fees, entry forms, and more information is available at the club or on their website, stillwatervalleygolfclub.com. Or call them at (937) 526-3041.

Our next local golf event is the Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic, ramping up for its 31st annual incarnation. The “Minnich” is the longest running charity golf event in our region. It began in 1989 as a fundraiser for the Covington Noon Optimist Club, and was named in memory of a man who epitomized the traits that make Covington such a great community. And in the years since 1989, the golf tournament has raised over $116,000 for the youth of Covington.

As the years pass, fewer and fewer Covington folks remember the man, Richard “Dick” Minnich. After completing his day job of carrying mail for the Covington Post Office, Dick devoted the rest of his time helping to make Covington a special place to live. Dick was chief of the Covington Fire Department until he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 1988. In his role as chief, Dick and his wife Betty were at the heart of all parades and celebrations that took place in Covington. He was the person who started the tradition of having fire trucks escort the championship Covington teams through the village after a big victory. Dick also shot film for the Covington football and basketball teams’ games for years, as he was an avid supporter of Covington High School students and activities.

Dick Minnich does not stand alone as a faithful servant for the village of Covington. There were several who came before him, and many have faithfully served since he passed. In essence, the Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic is not just in memory of one person, but it is in honor of all who have given their time to make our village and schools of Covington one of the greatest in Ohio.

The 31st Annual Dick Minnich will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. at Shelby Oaks Golf Course near Sidney. The entry fee is $70 per golfer, or $280 for the team entry. All funds raised will be distributed to the Covington High School Scholarship Fund Program and other various youth programs in the Covington community. Each golfer will go home with golf balls, the traditional Dick Minnich Golf Classic gift, and a chance to win other valuable prizes. Contact tournament director Andy Johnson at dickminnichclassic@gmail.com or search “Dick Minnich Classic” on Facebook for the entry form and more information. Deadline for entry is Monday, July 29, so the 31st annual “Minnich” is just around the corner!

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

