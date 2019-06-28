Airplane archaeologist visits library

Provided photo
On Saturday June 8, Nick Engler, renowned airplane archaeologist and writer, visited the Milton-Union Public Library. He shared some of his knowledge about the Wright Flyer and historical information about the Wright Brothers. He allowed several students to try out an actual flight simulator of the Wright Flyer.
