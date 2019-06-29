One trapped in overturned vehicle following crash

First responders tend to one victim from a roll-over crash while others work to extricate another who was trapped in the overturned vehicle after it rolled multiple times on Frederick-Garland Road near Karns Road on Saturday afternoon. CareFlight was initially put on standby but later called off. The driver was not badly injured and the male passenger transported by Union Township Life Squad. Deputies on the scene stated that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash which remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

