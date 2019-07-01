Restaurant inspections

Inspection provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

June 20

• Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the person in charge was unaware of an individual on staff who had Level II Food Safety Certification; have an individual go through Level II Food Safety.

Critical repeat: The onion slicer above the three compartment sink was observed with food debris build-up. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the onion slicer was placed to be re-cleaned and sanitized.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris build-up: 1. The bottom surface of the prep cooler; 2. The shelving unit in the dry stock room — clean the above surfaces.

Repeat: Inadequate amounts of grout causing standing water was observed between the floor tiles throughout the kitchen. Add grout between the floor tiles.

• McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — Follow-up inspection; no violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 21

• Storypoint of Troy – Bistro Pub, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Improved Order of Redman, 103 1/2 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Storypoint of Troy – Coffee Bar, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Improper storage of food items. Observed a box of plastic cups and coffee lids stored on the floor in the storage room by the cafe.

• Storypoint of Troy – Main Kitchen, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — The cutting board on the prep cooler closest to the dirty dish area was observed with scratched and scoring. Replace or resurface.

The floors under the prep coolers and tables on the lines were observed with food debris build-up. Clean.

• Storypoint of Troy – MC North, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Storypoint of Troy – MC South, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington — Repeat: The prep cooler facing the oven and grill was observed holding food between 46 and 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Cease use of the prep cooler until it is repaired or replaced.

Repeat: In the dry stock room and walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Place the boxes of food at least six inches off the floor.

Repeat: The plate sorter beneath the soda fountain machine was observed with food debris build-up. Remove the plates and clean.

Repeat: Multi-use utensils throughout the kitchen were observed being stored in sorters or storage containers with food or dust debris build-up. Remove the utensils and clean the sorters or storage containers.

Repeat: In the dry storage room, boxes of cups and disposable food storage containers were observed being stored on the floor. Place the boxes of single-serve items at least six inches off the floor.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen, the following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris build-up: 1. Shelving units; 2. Bottom surfaces of tables; 3. The can rack adjacent to the true reach-in freezer — clean the above surfaces.

Repeat: The ceiling in the male restroom near the bar was observed in disrepair and with mold growth. Check for leaks and repair or replace the ceiling in the male restroom.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1934 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 24

• Tipp City Road Dog, 1200 W. Main St., Tipp City — No towels or drying device at the hand washing sink(s). Observed the hand sink by the prep sink was without a supply of paper towels.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed sandwich buns stored in a Sterilite container. Person in charge agrees to keep all food, including sandwich buns, from contacting non-food grade plastics. Person in charge will not keep buns inside Sterilite container.

• Westside Beer Wine & Food, 2495 W. Main St., Troy — At the time of inspection, the restroom hand sink was observed without disposable hand towels. Ensure sink is equipped with disposable hand towels.

• Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 25

• Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmers Market, 16 W. Franklin St., Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Brookdale Troy, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — The following pieces of equipment were observed not properly sealed: 1. The splash guards of the hand sinks; 2. The hand sinks to the adjacent walls; 3. The dish machine to the adjacent wall; 4. The kitchen prep tables – remove the existing caulking, clean the wall, and then with 100 percent silicone caulking, reseal.

• Troy Country Club Snack Bar, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — Hand washing sink water below 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed hand sink water temperature was only 97.4 degrees. Increase hand wash sink temperature to 100 degrees for hand washing.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed home use microwave in kitchen. Replace with commercial.

• American Legion No. 43, 622 S. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clare Bridge of Troy, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — The following pieces of equipment were observed not properly sealed or with a mold-like substance build-up: 1. The splash guards of the hand sinks; 2. The hand sinks to the adjacent wall; 3. The dish machine table – remove the existing caulking on the above surfaces, clean, and then re-caulk using 100 percent silicone caulking.

• Troy Aquatic Park, 460 Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were observed at the time of inspection.

• Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — Food not protected from contamination. Observed a pitcher of drink syrup in the ice machine to chill it. The bottom of the pitcher is in direct contact with the ice.

Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the air gap o the prep sink is not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of grey water. Increase air gap to prevent back siphonage.

June 26

• Golden Bowl Buffet, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — Complaint inspection: No violations were observed at the time of inspection.

• Troy Apostolic Temple Inc. Little Jacobs Ladder, 625 N. County Road 25A, Troy — At the time of inspection, the establishment was without procedure for cleaning and sanitizing of areas where bodily fluid clean-up events occur. Provide the procedure and ensure the items in the procedure are on hand.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who is Level I or Level II Food Safety certified on hand. Have an individual on hand at all times who is Level I or Level II Food Safety Certified.

• Common Grounds Cafe & Bookstore, 6759 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Holiday Inn Express, 60 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Hand washing sink not accessible. Observed paperwork in hand sink in kitchen area. Hank sinks must be kept clean, accessible at all times, and used for hand washing only. Person in charge was able to remove paperwork from hand sink.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed hand sink in kitchen needs to be sealed to the wall.

No sanitizer test kit available. Observed no ammonia testing strips in facility.

Food service operations did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection. Observed no Level I Food Safety certification in facility.

• Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed the cabinetry under the prep sink is water damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Repair or replace.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the hand sink in the kitchen and the three compartment sink need to be resealed to the wall.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scored and scratched cutting boards in kitchen area. Resurface or replace.

Unclean nonfood-contact surfaces. Observed counter top fan in kitchen with large accumulation of dust. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed air gaps on ice machine not sufficient to prevent back siphonage or gray water. Person in charge was able to raise drain line of ice machine out of floor drain.

• Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: In the ice machine, the back surfaces including the drain line were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up.

Multiple utensils and lid storage bins/sorters were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Remove utensils or lids and clean storage bins/sorters. When placing the utensils back into sorters, ensure they are inverted (handles up).

The walk-in freezer was observed with ice build-up in and around the compressor and then on the floor and shelving units. Remove the ice and have the unit evaluated.

The proofer in the back kitchen area was observed leaking a clear substance on the floor under the bakery oven. Repair or replace.

The following pieces of equipment were observed not properly sealed: 1. The blender in the coffee area; 2. The bakery area hand sink; 3. The three compartment sink — remove the existing caulking, clean, and then reseal with 100 percent silicone caulking.

The shelving units around the three compartment and prep sinks along with the ones in the walk-in cooler were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up or a mold-like substance build-up.

June 28

• Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Main St., Troy — Complaint inspection: No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Marathon, 801 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Homestead Golf Course Pop House, 5327 Worley Road, Tipp City — At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who had Level II Food Safety Certification. Obtain Level II Food Safety Certification.

Critical: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an employee health policy and employees were not informed of their responsibility. Provide employee health policy and inform.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a bodily fluid clean-up procedure. Obtain a procedure.

Corrected during inspection; critical: At the time of inspection, the establishment was observed without an EPA regulated sanitizer. During the inspection, the operator obtained a sanitizer.

Critical repeat: At the time of inspection, the person in charge could not provide a recent water system sample. Prior to opening next season, provide a water sample.

Inspection provided by the Piqua Health Department

June 24

• Cinemark USA Inc., 1020 Garbry Road, Piqua — The floors throughout the facility — concession area, storeroom, restrooms, etc. – need a more thorough cleaning.