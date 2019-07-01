Area briefs

Bertke to be featured at luncheon

PIQUA — Carla Bertke, executive director of the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development & Nicholas School, will be the featured speaker for the YWCA Monthly Luncheon series on Wednesday, July 10. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon, which is $7 per person.

Bertke will share the history of the Center from its inception to current day activities along with the five different programs that are offered at the Center. She has been executive director for 23 years and said, “I am honored to be involved with such an amazing organization where miracles take place each and every day. Those of us at the Center and School live the motto ‘Hands that Give Hope’ every day.”

Ruth Hahn and Gloria Hufford co-founded the center in 1972.

“They started out very small because of a personal mission to help their children and it has grown and surpassed all of their dreams in reaching out to others who need help,” Bertke said.

Reservations for the luncheon and program must be made by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 by Monday, July 8. A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Lunch program needs volunteers

TIPP CITY — Volunteer opportunities are available for the Tipp-Monroe Community Services Lunch On Us program. Volunteer opportunities are available through Aug. 16. LOU serves free lunches to children during the summer months at the United Methodist Church in Tipp, 8 W. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to from 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Duties will include: helping in meal preparation, serving food, helping with trays and drinks, and clean up. Contact 667-8631 for more information.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Card club names winners

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for 2018-2019:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Second — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Third — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon

Group 2:

First — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Second — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Group 3:

First — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack

Second — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Third — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Group 4:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Sue Gagnon

Third — Beth Earhart

Group 5:

First — Alice Schlemmer

Second — Mary Jo Lyons

Third — Marge Burk

Group 8:

First — Beth Earhart

Second – Julia Routson

Third — Nancy Nims

Group 9:

First — Mickey Fletcher and Lyn Mead

Second — Mary Lynne Mouser and Liz Curtis

Third — Janet Wise and Lynne Fobian

Group 10:

First — Mary Lynne Mouser

Second — Cindy Wingert

Third — Sandra Haack.