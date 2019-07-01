Troy Lions installs new officers

TROY — An installation ceremony of new officers recently was held for the Troy Lions Club.

District Governor-elect Jackie Christensen from Canal Winchester performed the ceremony. Using the name given to all Lions clubs by Helen Keller as “Knights of the Blind,” Christensen installed the new officers by “knighting” them with a sword. She described the duties of each office using Victorian terminology and then asked each officer if they would accept their duty. Upon a positive response, she tapped each shoulder of the new officer with her sword.

“I wanted to do something a little different and add a little fun to the ceremony,” said Christensen. “My theme for the upcoming year is Lions as Knights of the Blind. Helen Keller’s challenge back in 1925 that gave Lions all around the world their primary mission. We will be highlighting sight conservation and all the work with the sight impaired that Lions do. So, I took the knights theme a bit further and added some round table imagery.”

Installed were Steve Kaplan as president, Robert Medley as secretary, and Dennis Waller as treasurer. Also installed were Mel Ward (Tail-Twister), Ryan Subler (Lion Tamer), Jeff Feierstein (membership chair), Joe Jackson (director), Robert Dever (director), Chris Waller (director) and Fred Wackler (director).

The new officers take on the leadership roles of the Troy Lions Club, which is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to vision health. The club helps income-eligible individuals obtain eye exams and glasses. The club also performs pre-school vision screenings. In addition, the Troy Lions Club provides scholarships, a hearing aid recycling program, and supports many school and community programs. For more information, visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call 335-7345.