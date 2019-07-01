Pet of the Week

Meet Larry

Larry was brought in stray to the Miami County Animal Shelter and this adorable little dude has not yet been reclaimed by his owner. If he is not reclaimed, he will be available for adoption. Larry is about 4-5 years old and he is the absolute sweetest. He will make the ideal companion for someone searching for a friendly happy little guy. If you are interested in Larry stop in and meet him today. Staff will accept applications on him during his holding period. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.