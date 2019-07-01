Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 28

SEX OFFENDER: A violation regarding a registered sex offender in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue, Troy, was started.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to an assault complaint. At the completion of the investigation Shawn Sayre, 27, of Piqua, was charged with assault and Steven Whitt, 25, of Troy, for disorderly conduct.

June 29

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Deputies responded to the 7000 block of McMaken Road, Covington, on a report of a disturbance. After an investigation Brian Sizemore was arrested for Animal Cruelty and fifth degree felony prohibitions concerning companion animals.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Frederick Garland Road, West Milton, in reference to a single vehicle accident. After further investigation, the driver, Brad Shiveley, 46, of West Milton, was charged with OVI and failure to control.

June 30

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on a criminal damage complaint. After further investigation it was found Shawn Ater, 33, of Tipp City, had damaged an air vent in a cell and will be charged with one count of criminal damage.

DISTURBANCE: At 7:30 a.m., the clerk of the Rich Gas Station, Bradford, called to report a suspicious person at the station. The man was reportedly hanging around the outside public restroom. He was also reportedly looking for a cellphone that doesn’t exist. The deputy located the man, Steven Amick, inside the store. He was attempting to purchase something at the checkout counter. His bank card was declined and he apparently had no money. The deputy identified himself and asked him to step outside the store to talk. His story about the phone made no sense. He appeared confused and likely under the influence of drugs. He is a known and long-time drug abuser. He said he wanted to buy a pop and then was going home. The deputy reminded him that his bank card was declined and it appeared he had no money. The deputy offered him a bottle of tea, which he accepted, and told him to go home. The deputy made contact with the clerk. She said the man had been in the store before claiming he was looking for a phone. Other than acting strangely and appearing to be on drugs, she had no other problem with him.

BIKE TRAIL ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to an assist squad complaint on the bike path near mile marker 15. Upon arrival, a male was located and transported by Troy medics to Kettering hospital in Troy.