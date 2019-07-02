Troy Towne Park adds new hotel

TROY — Site work is underway in the Troy Towne Park for a Home 2 Suites by Hilton hotel. The hotel is located by the Outback Steakhouse in the 1800 block of Towne Park Drive. According to the city of Troy’s planning and zoning manager and assistant development director Tim Davis, the hotel will have 95 rooms.

