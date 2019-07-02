Eric Sowers Band headed for Rock Piqua

PIQUA — Rising country music artist Eric Sowers will be performing at the next Rock Piqua Concert on Saturday, July 20.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. in Canal Place, located between Winans Chocolates and Coffee and the 300 Block of Main St. between Winans, behind Susie’s Big Dipper. The Rock Piqua Concert Series was moved to Canal Place this summer due to the ongoing construction at Lock 9 Park.

The concert is free and open to the public. Susie’s Big Dipper will be grilling all day long, and TK’s BBQ will be on hand.

Starting at the age of 18 with his first guitar, Sowers is now a rising star in the country scene in Ohio, continuing to gain ground in Nashville and across the U.S. Sowers is described as having an edgy, liquid-like voice, creating a commanding stage presence with the band’s musicianship.

In 2011, Sowers performed his first solo acoustic show, and since then, Sowers has been known for filling and packing nearly every bar and venue at which he has performed. Sowers has shared the same stage and opened for national acts, such as Eric Paslay, Josh Thompson, Jon Pardi, The Cadillac Three, Josh Gracin, Blackjack Billy, Mustang Sally, and “Butter” formerly of Trailer Choir. Sowers has won various singing contests across the state and has been performing at local bars, festivals, fairs, private parties, wedding ceremonies, and his local church.

After playing solo for nearly two years, Sowers wanted to take his music to continue to grow and come to life. In the summer of 2013, he added lead guitarist Chase Dull to the mix and started performing as an acoustic duo. In the fall of 2013, Sowers and Dull combined forces to create a full five-piece country band, “The Eric Sowers Band.” The band performs a number of favorite country hits from Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Justin Moore, Jason Aldean, and more.

The Rock Piqua Concert Series will finish off the summer on Aug. 17 with another fan favorite, Brother Believe Me, a band known for their vocals and memorable crowd interaction. Hailing from Lima and Cleveland, Brother Believe Me is fronted by Jon Drake with Jason Wheeler on guitar, Brian Carpenter on the drums, and Chris Brokamp on bass as they perform a number of party rock anthems. This concert begin at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Canal Place in Piqua.

Attendees should plan to bring their own chairs to Rock Piqua Concerts and remember that outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Rock Piqua is provided to the Piqua community free of charge by the Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua with the help of sponsors like the city of Piqua, Polysource Inc., Emerson Climate Technology, Premier Health Partners, French Oil Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation, Unity National Bank, Edison State Community College, and the Vectren Foundation in addition to other sponsors.

More information about Rock Piqua can be found on their website at www.RockPiqua.com or by following them on Facebook.

Other summer music events in the area:

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will also continue offering a variery of free concerts this summer, some in conjunction with Troy Main Street, including the following:

• The Lucky Lemonade Concert with Corky Siegel at Hayner on July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Siegal will be back with the blues. He got his start in the smoky South-side 1960s Chicago blues joint called Big John’s. As a young man, he played with Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf and many of the blues greats. He is a harmonica virtuoso, who has lately made a name for his “Classical Blues” project that brings the blues to philharmonic organizations around the world.

The Lucky Lemonade Concerts are a free series in Hayner’s courtyard on Tuesdays in July at 7:30 p.m. Hayner is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy.

• Fridays on Prouty with Honey and Blue on July 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy.

Honey and Blue, who recently performed at the Troy Strawberry Festival, describe their style as a mix of pop, blues and soul. The vocals are fronted by singer/songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. Honey and Blue combines Darling’s bluesy sound with Amber’s powerful take on the lyrics and harmony. With Dwight Bailey on bass, James Gaiters on drums, and David Swank on keyboard, this band features an intuitive mix of pop, blues, and Americana.

Fridays on Prouty are free downtown Troy, summer concerts presented by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in conjunction with Troy Main Street.

• Lucky Lemonade Concert with The Repeating Arms on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Hayner’s courtyard.

With strong influences from both folk and bluegrass, Harold Hensley leads the vocals with Max Nunery on banjo, guitar and steel, Rob Thaxton on bass, Brian Spirk on mandolin, and John Lardinois on fiddle.

• Fridays on Prouty with Shannon Clark and the Sugars on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Prouty Plaza in Troy.

Described as “fun, soulful, energetic, and charming,” Shannon Clark and the Sugars is led by Shannon Perry Clark.

• Lucky Lemonade Concert with Hiroya Tsukamoto on July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tsukamoto’s guitar style has been described as “eclectic, immersive and mesmerizing.” His compositions are also referred to as “soundscapes” because, with just his guitar, “he can take you to other worlds.”

• Lucky Lemonade Concert with the Keigo Hirakawa Trio on July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

This trio includes Keigo Hirakawa on keys, Eddie Brookshire on bass, and Fenton Sparks on percussion, they are described as a “masterful and complex use of harmonies,” as well as improvisational with a solo piano beneath familiar jazz standards.

• Fridays on Prouty with Dayton Funk AllStars on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

This twelve-piece All Star group — including three horns, three keyboards, and two percussionists — includes notables such as Tony Allen on guitar, Deron Bell on talk box, vocalist Felicia Jefferson, and Ronald Nooks. DFunk delivers a big, authentic Dayton-funk sound. You’ll hear Ohio Players, Slave, Zapp, Lakeside, and more.

• Courtyard Concert with The Baugham Family Band on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 pm

Having performed in the Dayton music scene for over a decade, The Baugham Family Band includes Pam, one half of the popular folk duo Sweet Betsy; David, a finger style and slap guitar artist; and Anna, a vocalist.

• Fridays on Prouty with Sadie Bass Band on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Country music singer Sadie Bass is described as an “outlaw country music” artist, featuring songs about faith and family, romance, and growing up country.

• Fridays on Prouty with The Jugtime Ragband on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jugtime Ragband is described having a bit jazz, blues, and swing, a pinch of old-time gospel, and classic showtunes to create an energetic amalgamation of upbeat Dixieland and swing tempos underlying a heavy dose of powerful 1920s inspired vocals styles.

• Community Concert with Rum River Blend on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

On Aug. 20, this “Bluegrass staple of Troy” will be back with Linda Tatarian playing the five-string banjo, Chris Tatarian playing acoustic guitar, Smiling Bill Benning playing his electric bass guitar, Mark Acton playing mandolin. Fiddle champion Carl Phillis will join them as fiddle player emeritus.

Other upcoming concerts include:

• A summertime tradition, The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra led by conductor, Keitaro Harada, will return to Troy’s Prouty Plaza at 8 p.m. July 22. The first half of the program will feature different kinds of dance, and the second half will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon Landing. In case of severe weather, the concert will take place at the Troy Christian High School auditorium, 556 N. Adams St. Bring your lawn chairs. The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Concert is presented by The Troy Foundation and the city of Troy, and is open to the public at no charge.

• Rock the Hill, a free concert in the park will be offered in West Milton on Aug. 17. The event will include three bands, food truck, and raffles.

• The Troy Mayors’ Concerts Inc., with the theme of “Pops Extravaganza,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy by the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus. This year marks the 27th anniversary of the event that features the Troy mayor as guest conductor for “His Honor March.” The concert is free of charge to the public.

• The Troy Porchfest will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Imagine about 20-plus bands in a hodgepodge of styles and genres playing throughout the Southwest Historic district on porches, in side yards, lots, and patios. Pick up a walkable map of the event, and choose your favorite bands. Tour one concert after the other, and enjoy food trucks and artisan tents. Bring some bills to put in your favorite band’s cookie jars.

Provided photo The Eric Sowers Band will be performing at the next Rock Piqua Concert on Saturday, July 20, at 8 p.m. at Canal Place in Piqua. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_ericsowersband-square-CMYK.jpg Provided photo The Eric Sowers Band will be performing at the next Rock Piqua Concert on Saturday, July 20, at 8 p.m. at Canal Place in Piqua. Provided photo Hiroya Tsukamoto will be in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s courtyard for Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Hayner-Lucky-Lemonade-Hiroya-Tsukamoto-6.jpg Provided photo Hiroya Tsukamoto will be in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s courtyard for Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Provided photo The Repeating Arms will be bringing their bluegrass experience to the Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade concert series on Tuesday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Repeating-Arms-Lucky-Lemonade-series-1.jpg Provided photo The Repeating Arms will be bringing their bluegrass experience to the Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade concert series on Tuesday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. Provided photo On July 12 at 7:30 p.m., the Friday’s on Prouty downtown concert series will feature Honey and Blue. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_honeyBlue1-1.jpeg Provided photo On July 12 at 7:30 p.m., the Friday’s on Prouty downtown concert series will feature Honey and Blue. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News file photo More than 2,400 people showed up for the Rock Piqua concert at Lock 9 Park in July 2017. The 2019 Rock Piqua Concert Series will be held at Canal Place, located between Winans Chocolates and Coffee and the 300 Block of Main St. between Winans, behind Susie’s Big Dipper. There are two more concerts in that series happening on July 20 and Aug. 17. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_071517mju_rockpiqua1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News file photo More than 2,400 people showed up for the Rock Piqua concert at Lock 9 Park in July 2017. The 2019 Rock Piqua Concert Series will be held at Canal Place, located between Winans Chocolates and Coffee and the 300 Block of Main St. between Winans, behind Susie’s Big Dipper. There are two more concerts in that series happening on July 20 and Aug. 17. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_ericsowersband-square-with-logo.jpg

Other summer concerts in store for Miami County