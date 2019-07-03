Prostitution-related arrest at Piqua massage parlor

PIQUA — A Piqua woman is behind bars following the execution of a pair of search warrants in the city on Tuesday.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that the department has had “ongoing complaints” regarding a massage parlor located in the 100 block of North Sunset Drive in recent months.

In the course of their investigation, Piqua police executed a search warrant at the business on Tuesday afternoon. Evidence obtained led to the request for a second search warrant at a local financial institution. Grove emphasized that the bank had no knowledge of alleged illegal actions and was very cooperative in assisting with the requests in the search warrant.

As a result of evidence obtained, including documents and an undisclosed amount of cash, Grove said that police took into custody, the owner of the establishment, Zhenyun Xu, 44, of Piqua.

Xu has been charged with a single count of Promoting Prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree. Grove said that addition charges may be filed as the investigation is ongoing.

An employee at the business was questioned by police and may also face charges.

Xu remains at the Miami County Jail where she awaits arraignment.

By Mike Ullery

