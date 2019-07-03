Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 10, 17 and 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives during the Fourth of July holiday week by supporting the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum Coffee will host its monthly coffee at 9 a.m. with Lornette Darden Dallas, a 23-year Army veteran, speaking on “Women in the Military.” Dallas now serves as career pathways advisor veterans services specialist and health sciences pathway adviser at Edison State Community College. Elevator available. For more information, call http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• KIWANIS: Terry Purke from the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will speak at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders, chips and a pickle will be offered at 6 p.m. for $3 at the American Legion Post 586 to enjoy.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer beef hot shot beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• PIQUA EVENTS: Piqua’s annual 4th Fest will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m.. The festival will include live music, food, vendors, activities for the whole family, and more in downtown Piqua. The Piqua Civic Band will perform at 2 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza Hotel Ballroom as part of the Piqua 4th Fest. This performance will be filled with patriotic music, plenty of favorite Sousa marches, and other songs by great American composers. For easy access to the concert, audience members are invited to use the side entrance to the ballroom elevator located between Thoma’s Jewelers and the former restaurant location. The venue is handicap accessible and air-conditioned. Admission to the concert is free, and all are invited to attend. Fireworks will be held at approximately 10 p.m. on the riverfront.

• TROY EVENTS: Troy will celebrate Independence Day by with a parade beginning at 9 a.m., hosted by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The parade will proceed down Market Street to the center of town, out West Main Street to Monroe Street. The Troy Rotary Club and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Fourth of July concert at Treasure Island with the Epic Eagles Tribute Band and the Canada’s Definitive Eagles Tribute Band starting at 7:30 p.m. Troy’s fireworks will be held at approximately 10 p.m. along the levee area.

• CARNIVAL: The West Milton July 4th Celebration Festival runs all day on July 4, beginning at 11 a.m. with a parade and ending with fireworks at 10 p.m. The RocketDogs and Kyleight Ryan will also perform from 6-9 p.m.

• FIREWORKS: The Tipp City Fourth of July fireworks display will be held at Kyle Park at 10 p.m. The rain date is Friday, July 5.

• OPEN: The Troy Fish & Game will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a drawing at 8 p.m.

Friday

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and will follow at 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks. This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: The Tipp City Community Night tradition continues at 6:15 p.m. with local favorite Eli” followed by the big band sounds of the Kim Kelly Orchestra at 7:30 PM. Guitar balladeer Eli will open the evening of music with his extensive repertoire of classic easy-listening songs that you’re sure to want to sing along with. For information, call or stop by The Hotel Gallery at 667-3696.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Enjoy chicken salad on a croissant along with fruit and salads at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• STEAK DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip dinner at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives during the Fourth of July holiday week by supporting the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SHARE-A-MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is chicken, dressing, succotash, fruit, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• 5K: A Hope for Dayton 5K, presented by the Free To Run Foundation, a charity 5K run/walk benefiting the tornado recovery efforts in the Dayton area, will be at 9 a.m. at Treasure Island Park, Troy. Registration information can be found at https://runsignup.com/hopefordayton5k. Online registration will be open through Friday July 5, and same day registration will be available at the race.

• VEGAN POTLUCK: A vegan potluck will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Pulic Library. Bring one (or more) of your favorite vegan dishes. Sign-up on the library’s Facebook page.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAZY ART: Join staff at the Oakes Betiman Public Library at 2 p.m. for Crazy Art. Motivate your imagination and self-expression through crazy and fun art this summer. We provide the supplies and you make something out of this world! Please dress for a mess. For all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• SALAD BAR: Choose a salad bar, a potato bar, or both at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. One will be $3.50 or both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Upcoming programs will be discussed during the business meeting. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Hand and Foot will be offered at 1 p.m.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUCKY LEMONADE SERIES: Join Corky Siegel at the Lucky Lemonade event at 7:30 p.m. at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s courtyard.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• OUTDOOR MOVIE: Join staff at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy, for an outdoor movie night under the stars featuring “The LEGO Movie 2 — The Second Part (2019),” rated PG and 107 minutes. Bring your family, a blanket, and snacks and drinks. Additional parking available at the library or Hobart Arena. Rain date will be Tuesday, July 6. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• PLAYDOUGH: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. for Galactic Playdough. Make homemade playdough in different colors and scents. Play with it at the library and take it home. All supplies provided. For all ages. No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites their members, families and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

July 10

• KIWANIS: A representative from Pioneer Rural Electric will speak at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings, chips and a pickle for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer coney dogs at 6 p.m.