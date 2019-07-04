Candle-lighting ceremony to honor teacher

TROY — At 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Prouty Plaza in Troy, there will be a candle-lighting ceremony held in honor of Karen Husa, a former Troy High School American Sign Language teacher who recently passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Husa used her talents for many years teaching American Sign Language at Troy High School, while also volunteering at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center as an American Sign Language instructor. She was the founder of the ASL Club for students in Troy and was active with the Deaf Club.

There will be a donation box for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a prayer, a song by the Troy Tones singing group, various student speakers and the singing of the alma mater. The entire ceremony will be have simultaneous American Sign Language interpretation.

