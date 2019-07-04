Shannon Clark and The Sugar to perform

TROY — The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 with a performance by Shannon Clark and The Sugar.

Described by many as “fun, soulful, energetic, and charming,” Shannon Clark and The Sugar is led by the super-talented Shannon Perry Clark, who can be as soulful as Al Green and as hard-driving as John Fogerty, all in the same breath. The group connects the energy of multiple genres with power and authority to create one amazing performance.

“We are very excited to bring Shannon Clark and The Sugar to downtown Troy,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “These artists have played alongside national acts, and their ability to perform so many genres including soul, pop, folk, and rock showcases their talent.”

The performance will begin at 7:30pm on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. Admission to this event is free. More information on Shannon Clark and The Sugar can be found at https://www.shannonclarksugar.com/home.

Fridays on Prouty, a free concert series, is a collaboration of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. This series is made possible by the support of the residents of Troy, the city of Troy, The Troy Foundation, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health/UVMC, and Alvetro Orthodontics.

Provided photo The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 with a performance by Shannon Clark and The Sugar. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Shannon-Clark.jpg Provided photo The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 with a performance by Shannon Clark and The Sugar.