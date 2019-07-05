Alleged drug trafficker arraigned

MIAMI COUNTY — A Ludlow Falls woman was arraigned on multiple drug trafficking charges this week in Miami County Municipal Court, including one charge stemming from a traffic stop in Troy.

Amy D. Grillot, 42, was arraigned on one count of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs and three separate counts of second-degree felony trafficking in drugs in Miami County Municipal Court. Grillot is accused of preparing suspected methamphetamines for sale, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Grillot was picked up on a warrant for the drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop in Troy on July 1 in the area of South Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue. According to court records, police uncovered baggies of white crystalline powder, several small unused baggies, a scale with drug residue, and a used syringe with the needle broken off during the course of the traffic stop.

Court records stated that Grillot “admitted to trafficking illegal drugs” and she “also admitted that she was going to attempt to buy drugs” that day.

A preliminary hearing for Grillot is scheduled for July 9. Grillot is still being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $34,000.

The following people were recently sentenced:

• Caleb M. Boberg, 18, of Maplewood, received a $150 fine and one year of probation for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kevin J. Callahan, 60, of Covington, received a $500 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Krissa M. Coker, 29, of Dayton, received 18 days in jail, a $250 fine, and 162 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Tyler J. Iddings, 32, of Piqua, received 90 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Christopher G. Landis, 27, with previous addresses in Covington and Greenville, received a $250 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business. Landis also received a $250 fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering.

• Justin L. Lynn, 25, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Lacey D. Smith, 33, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

