Restaurant inspections

Inspection provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

July 1

• Ducky’s, 100 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Multiple utensil and lid storage bins/sorters were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Remove utensils or lids and clean storage bins/sorters. When placing utensils back into the sorters, ensure they are inverted (handles up).

Repeat: The walk-in freezer was observed with ice build-up in and around the compressor and then on the floor and shelving units. Remove the ice and have the unit evaluated.

Repeat: The proofer in the back kitchen area was observed leaking a clear substance on the floor under the bakery oven. Repair or replace.

Repeat: The following pieces of equipment were observed not properly sealed: 1. The blender in the coffee area 2. The bakery area hand sink 3. The three compartment sink — remove the existing caulking, clean and then reseal with 100 percent silicone caulking.

Repeat: The shelving units around the three compartment and prep sinks, along with the ones in the walk-in cooler, were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up or a mold-like substance build-up.

Corrected since last inspection: Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Corrected since last inspection: In the ice machine, the back surfaces including the drain line was observed with a black, mold-like, substance build-up.

July 2

• Board & Brush Creative Studio, 816 W. Main St., Tipp City — Handwashing sink water below 100 degrees Farenheit. Observed hand sink in kitchen was only able to provide water of 96 degrees for hand washing. Water must be 100 degrees for hand washing.

• Budget Inn, 1330 Archer Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Corrected since last inspection: Food equipment — certification and classification.

Corrected since last inspection: A dorm-style reach-in cooler was observed being used to store commercial items. All equipment shall be commercial (NSF or like approved). Obtain a commercial reach-in cooler to hold the milk.

July 3

• F&P America MFG Inc. Troy/Stamping, 2101 Corporate Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Crown Healthcare, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Riverside of Miami County-Riverside Schools, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Trojan Nutrition, 1510 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Westbrook Office, 101 Trade Square, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Westbrook Fabrication, 101 Trade Square, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Dollar General, 136 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — Outer opening not protected. Observed substantial gap in between the double doors in the back storage area.

• Weldy’s Dairy Bar, 218 S. Miami Ave, Bradford — Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed shell eggs stored above vegetables in the reach in cooler. The person in charge moved eggs to the bottom shelf.

Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods not properly date marked. Observed individually cupped sauces and dips undated, chicken salad undated, and lunch meats undated in the reach in cooler. The person in charge was able to date each item.

• Hobart Westbrook Main, 101 Trade Square, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hinder’s Inc., 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — Outer opening not protected. Observed outer perimeter doors that were not sealed and tight-fitting, and gaps and holes in the perimeter of the building where rodents and insects could enter the facility. The outer openings and holes in the building need to be sealed to prevent pest entry.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed a foul smell emanating from the grease interceptor area in the kitchen in basement. The prep sink is air gapped and the drain line is attached to the grease interceptor. The drain line of the prep sink is not pitched correctly and does not properly or easily drain to the grease interceptor. The drain line is also connected in the middle by a rubber sleeve.

A licensed plumber must install proper support and “fall” in the drain line to ensure that the prep sink is drained properly into the grease interceptor. The rubber sleeve must also be replaced with “pro-flex bands.” This work must be completed by a licensed plumber and must be done in compliance with current plumbing code.

Corrected since last inspection: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed a smell emitting from the three compartment sink and grease trap area, which could attract pests. Eliminate harborage conditions and the smell as to prevent pest intrusion. Also, observed mice droppings in the two bar areas. Mouse droppings need to be removed, the area needs to be cleaned and monitored closely.

July 4

• McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.