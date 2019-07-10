Sculpture planned to honor Jenkins

TROY — Local leaders are organizing a campaign to raise funds to erect a statue of the late Mayor Peter E. Jenkins to stand watch over his beloved city.

The Troy Foundation recently awarded a $30,000 grant to construct a 6-foot life-sized sculpture and statue of Jenkins. The sculpture would be located at the Jenkins Gateway Mayor’s Park in Troy. The passive green space park is located at 1611 W. Main St., near the Westbrook neighborhood.

Mike Major of Urbana has been commissioned to construct the bronze sculpture. Major was the artist who also was commissioned to sculpt the “Aviation Pioneers and Heroes” of Clayton Brukner, Robert Hartzell and NASA astronaut Nancy Currie-Gregg Ph.D. The sculpture garden was dedicated on July 24, 2018.

A campaign to raise the remaining $50,000 for the sculpture is currently under way. The Troy Foundation has agreed to act as the fiscal manager of all funds and has established the Mayor Peter E. Jenkins Memorial Sculpture Fund.

The Jenkins sculpture project is being spearheaded by Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer.

Jenkins died on Nov. 14, 2018, following a lengthy illness. He was 84 years old.

“Mayor Pete,” as he was widely known in Troy, was a graduate of John Carroll University in Cleveland and worked for Hobart Brothers for 31 years.

He served on Troy City Council from Jan. 1, 1978, to Dec. 31, 1981. He served as president of city council from Jan. 1, 1982, to Dec. 31, 1991, and then as mayor from Jan. 1, 1992, until Dec. 31, 2003.

Jenkins was a lifelong resident of Troy and a Troy High School graduate. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Ruth, their children David Jenkins, Mary Jenkins Barker and Julia Jenkins Melle; and five grandchildren.

Troy Foundation awards $30K to kick start project

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

