Area briefs

Road closed

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Greenville-Pleasant Hill Road will be closed between State Route 721 and Furlong Road through Friday for a culvert replacement by the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

Puzzle competition set

TIPP CITY — Compete in a space themed jigsaw puzzle competition for the Summer Reading Program (ages 18 and older) sponsored by the Tipp Monroe Community Services, Tipp City Public Library and Topsy Turvy Toys. The competition is hosted by the Tipp City Senior Center. Teams of up to four people are needed to compete. Register at the senior center, TMCS website (tmcomservices.org), or library website (tippcitylibrary.org). The competition takes place from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at the senior center. There is no charge, but you must register to compete.

THS class of 1999 sets reunion

TROY — Classmates of the class of 1999 are invited to a 20th class reunion at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Bravo Room in Troy. An optional golf outing also is planned for that Saturday morning.

Teachers, compliments of the class, also are invited to attend.

A link with the invitation/ticket reservations can be found on the class facebook page at Troy High School Class of 1999 or e-mail TroyTrojans99@yahoo.com to receive the link directly.

UVMC to host seminar

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a free Parkinson’s Disease Seminar for family members of those living with the disease Friday, July 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Youth and Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua.

The program will feature UVMC physical therapists who specialize in treatment of Parkinson’s disease. They will address how to help cope with the condition through changes in nutrition, activities of daily living, exercise, and stress management.

Speakers will be Paul Kremer, PT, and Lauren Seger, PT, both certified in LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) and Delay the Disease Parkinson’s treatment.

Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call Carefinders at 866-608-FIND, or register online at uvmc.com/ParkinsonsSeminar.

For further information, call (937) 492-0270