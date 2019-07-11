Council looks to improve intersection

By Cecilia Fox

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Village Council has bought a small piece of land in the hopes of making an intersection safer for drivers.

Council voted to purchase property at 219 Stillwater St. for $200 in order to improve the intersection of Jay, Market and Stillwater streets, which meet at a fork.

“We’re trying to make the intersection at Jay, Market and Stillwater safer for drivers,” Municipal Manager Matt Kline said. “When you come up to the area, you have to look beyond 90 degrees to see if anyone is coming and we’re trying to make Stillwater a little more perpendicular.”

Kline said the small triangular property, measuring 35-feet-by-35-feet-by-55 feet, will allow the village to make changes to the intersection. He noted that, while the property is small, the purchase still required a vote by council.

Kline also announced that council will hold a special meeting for a rezoning hearing for a property on Stone Meadow during its next workshop on July 23. The 1-acre lot is zoned for business and the village has received a request to rezone it as residential. Kline said a special session will be held instead of waiting for the next regular meeting because there is a pending purchase agreement that is contingent upon rezoning.

Mayor Anthony Miller commented on the recent Fourth of July festivities, thanking the committee for their hard work and dedication to planning the parade and fireworks show.

Miller also noted that the Traveling Smiles dentistry program will be seeing patients who do not have a regular dentist at 26 Lowry Drive until July 26. For more information, see the West Milton Facebook page.

A citizens police academy for residents ages 18 and up is taking applications until August, Miller said, for those who are interested in learning more about the local police department.

Council member Karen Grudich reminded residents about the weekly farmers markets, including special kids days on July 20 and Aug. 17. She added that there will be no vendor fees for children interested in selling items on those days.