5K results offered

PIQUA — The annual “For the Love of Cameron” 5K attracted 50 participants to the Piqua Bike Trail on the morning of June 22.

The potential of showers was held at bay long enough for everyone to enjoy a nice event for a worthy cause, with some impressive efforts turned in. The overall winner of the race was Robert Ventura of Piqua, in a time of 18:48. Second was Jesse Furman of Piqua(20:42), followed by Ron Argabright Jr. of Huber Heights (21:06). The top female finisher was Tawney Hefner of Piqua, who ran a 22:54, finishing fourth overall. She was followed by the Schrubb family of Piqua. Cassie was the second female (sixth overall), followed by Kayla (11th), and Liz (12th). Age group winners were as follows:

Male 12 and under; Jayce Johnson, Jaylee Johnson, Nathan Cain

Male13 to 19: Evan Hensler, Brock Schlosser

Male 20 to 29: Jacob Alders

Male 30 to 39: Brian Miller, Kenneth Hannahan

Male 40 to 49: Shelby O’Neal, Mark Thomas, Arthur Rudy

Male 50 to 59: Michael Hefner, Greg Watson, Scott Frank

Male 60 and over: Ron Argabright Sr., Thom Baker

Female 12 and under: Aleena Thomas, Campbell O’Neal

Female13 to 19: Sarah Weaver

Female 20 to 29: Meghan Albers, Amy Cain

Female 30 to 39: Lucinda Sarver, Aya Clem, Kimberly Werst

Female 40 to 49: Liz Schrubb, Kathy Ventura, Laura Hornish

Female 50 to 59: Mindy Black-Watson, Vickie Cruikshank, Lisa Stewart

Female 60 and over: Annette Schultz.