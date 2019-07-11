Troy, county to split parking garage study

MIAMI COUNTY — The city of Troy will partner with the county to split the cost of a parking garage feasibility study for downtown Troy.

Mayor Michael Beamish, director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington, Troy Development Director Jim Dando and council member at-large and mayor-elect Robin Oda attended the workshop session with the Miami County Commissioners on Wednesday. Miami County Director of Development Richard Osgood also attended the session along with the county commissioners.

After discussion, commissioners agreed to split the cost of an approximately $24,000 feasibility study with the city of Troy. The study will be conducted by Walker Consultants of Indianapolis. According to a letter to the city dated April 17, 2019, the consultants will provide two potential functional options for the project. The study will also provide a probable cost of one proposed parking facility, including a five-year operating revenue and expense projection. Walker Consultants noted the North Cherry and East Water Street location would be studied.

Mayor Beamish said the city has made many changes to its parking and traffic flow in the downtown areas in the last two years. Beamish noted the study would benefit both the county and the city in terms of determining if a parking garage is warranted and financially feasible in Troy in the future.

“If we don’t get an outside look, we’ll keep hearing the same things over and over,” Beamish said. He later said, “it will provide us information that will tell us if is it feasible. I don’t think it’s going to happen overnight.”

Commissioner Greg Simmons said the idea of a parking garage in the city of Troy has been discussed many times over the years and the study would be beneficial and “bring everything out on the table.”

Commissioner Ted Mercer said he’s not initially in favor of a parking garage, “but, if someone can show me on paper or study that shows here’s the reasons why you need it and a good reason the county can afford it, but on the surface, I have some real anxiety over it.”

Commissioner Jack Evans said parking is always an issue for the county’s cities including Tipp City and Piqua, but he said a study would be warranted.

Titterington said the city has had three studies on downtown parking in the 12 years serving Troy and parking will continue to be an issue in the future.

The study will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Total cost of study $24,000

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

