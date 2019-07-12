Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 8

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 1900 block of Ross Road on a theft complaint that occurred at 2990 E. State Route 571, Bethel Twp. The deputy made contact with the complainant who advised sometime between 5 p.m. on July 7 and 10:30 a.m. on July 8 someone had stolen multiple canoes, rafts, and inner tubes.

July 9

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy was asked to call the West Milton Post Office in reference to a male subject who is acting strange to the mail carrier.

BURGLARY: A female reported that when she arrived home in the 8000 block of East State Route 55, Lostcreek Twp., she found an unknown white male inside her residence. She advised she did into a physical altercation with the male in which she sustained cuts to her abdomen. It was reported the male then ran out of the residence and went to the northeast behind the barn on the property. The area was searched with the assistance of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit without success in finding anyone. There was nothing reported as missing at the time of this report. This case is pending at this time.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to a complaint of a burglary in the 6000 block of Bethelville Drive, Bethel Twp. After further investigation it was found that a television was stolen out of an unattached garage. This case is pending

OVI: The reporting party called 9-1-1 to report there was an individual at his campground driving a vehicle while intoxicated in the 2600 block of North County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. The reporting party observed the driver of the listed vehicle driving recklessly on the property. At the end of this investigation Shane Isaacs, 42, of Casstown, was charged with OVI and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

July 10

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on an assault complaint. Noah Whitt, 21, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

July 11

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the 4200 block of Springcreek Stringtown Road, Staunton Twp., for a suspicious complaint. After investigation, Andrew Veen, 45, address unknown, was taken into custody for driving under suspension, drug paraphernalia, and warrant out of Miami County.