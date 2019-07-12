Salad lunch set for coming Friday

The next monthly salad luncheon at the Covington Christian Church will be held this Friday, July 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Stop over to the church’s air-conditioned basement dining room at 115 N. Pearl St. and enjoy a wonderful selection of salads and desserts, including their special “Hot Chicken Salad.” Enjoy their large assortment of homemade salads, finger sandwiches, bread and desserts. The salad-makers of the CCC have added several new items this year, such as Chinese Chicken Salad and “Big Mac” green salad. And take it from your columnist; this salad somehow tastes like a Big Mac sandwich! Come early to get the best selection. The church is handicapped-accessible and carry-out is also available. Mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 16 for the next luncheon.

I wrote about this event in more detail in my last column, so please consider this your reminder. This Saturday, July 20, the annual Christmas in July Golf Scramble and Fundraiser, in memory of Covington native and graduate Staci Jo Blythe, will take place at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy children in our area, in memory of Staci.

There is still barely time to enter or donate, as scramble entries, hole sponsorships, and other donations must be received by today, Tuesday, July 16. Hole sponsorships are still available for $50. All sponsorship funds and entry fees should please be sent directly to Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Road, Bradford, OH 45308. Information about fees, entry forms, and more information is available at the Club or on their website, stillwatervalleygolfclub.com. Or call them at (937) 526-3041. This fundraiser provides Christmas gifts to local children, as well as children who are in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, receiving treatment at the James Cancer Hospital where Staci was also treated.

A Covington-area church is hosting a giveaway event next weekend. Friedens Lutheran Church, located on Versailles Road near Bloomer, is hosting a Clothing and Household Items Giveaway. The church’s address is 11038 W. Versailles Road, Covington, and the giveaway is Friday, July 26 from 1-6 p.m., as well as Saturday, July 27, from 8-11 a.m. This is not a garage sale and nothing is marked with a price tag. It is simply a mission project of Friedens Lutheran. The giveaway is open to everyone, and just a few of the types of items to be had include: clothing, winter coats, dishes, cooking pots and pans, and appliances. About anything you can name, they’ve got, including many baby items, such as strollers, toys, clothing, and lots of other baby items. Swing out to Friedens on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning to take in their treasure trove of items. It’s close to Covington, Bradford, Russia, Houston, Piqua, and Versailles. For more information, call Anita at (937) 339-0926. Friedens Lutheran Church strives to be a constant beacon, reaching out with faith, fellowship, love and prayer to all of God’s creation.

This is a friendly reminder of another annual Covington golf scramble tradition upcoming, with the entry cut-off date happening soon, before my next column hits these pages! The 31st annual Dick Minnich will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. at Shelby Oaks Golf Course near Sidney. The entry fee is $70 per golfer, or $280 for the team entry. All funds raised will be distributed to the Covington High School Scholarship and other various youth programs in the Covington community. Each golfer will receive a traditional Dick Minnich Golf Classic prize, golf balls, and a chance to win other valuable prizes. Contact tournament director Andy Johnson at dickminnichclassic@gmail.com or search Dick Minnich Classic on Facebook for the entry form and more information. Deadline for entry is Monday, July 29, so please act quickly!

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Moore-Alex.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.